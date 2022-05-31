Contrasting AU Optronics (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) and AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI)

AU Optronics (OTCMKTS:AUOTY – Get Rating) and AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AU Optronics and AXT’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AU Optronics $8.99 billion N/A -$608.06 million N/A N/A AXT $137.39 million 1.79 $14.57 million $0.33 17.30

AXT has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AU Optronics.

Profitability

This table compares AU Optronics and AXT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AU Optronics N/A N/A N/A AXT 9.83% 6.51% 4.49%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

53.5% of AXT shares are held by institutional investors. 16.0% of AU Optronics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of AXT shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

AU Optronics has a beta of 1.48, suggesting that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AXT has a beta of 2.09, suggesting that its share price is 109% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for AU Optronics and AXT, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AU Optronics 0 1 0 0 2.00 AXT 0 1 2 0 2.67

AXT has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 93.32%. Given AXT’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe AXT is more favorable than AU Optronics.

Summary

AXT beats AU Optronics on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AU Optronics (Get Rating)

AU Optronics Corp. researches, develops, produces, and sells thin film transistor liquid crystal displays (TFT-LCDs) and other flat panel displays. It operates through two segments, Display and Energy. The company also designs, manufactures, and sells ingots, solar wafers, and solar modules, as well as provides technical engineering and maintenance services for solar system projects. In addition, it sells and leases content management system and related hardware; plans, designs, and develops construction project for environmental protection and related project management; and designs, manufactures, and sells TFT-LCD modules, TV sets and related parts, backlight modules, automotive parts, and precision plastic parts. Further, the company engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of InGaN epi wafers and chips, and light emitting diode packages and modules; development, manufacturing, and sale of medical equipment; services related to educational activities and site rental; research and development, and IP related business; solar power generation; and sale and sales support of TFTLCD panels. Additionally, it develops and sells software and hardware for health care industry; provides software and hardware integration system and equipment relating to intelligent manufacturing, as well as related consulting services; and investment services. The company operates in the People's Republic of China, Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. AU Optronics Corp. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Hsinchu City, Taiwan.

About AXT (Get Rating)

AXT, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging. It also provides semi-insulating gallium arsenide (GaAs) substrates for use in Wi-Fi and IoT devices, transistors, direct broadcast television, power amplifiers, satellite communications, and solar cells; and semi-conducting GaAs substrates that are used in LED, screen displays, printer head lasers and LEDs, 3-D sensing using VCSELs, data center communication using VCSELs, sensors for industrial robotics/near-infrared sensors, optical couplers, solar cells, night vision goggles, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and other lasers, as well as laser machining, cutting, and drilling. In addition, the company offers germanium substrates for use in multi-junction solar cells for satellites, optical sensors and detectors, terrestrial concentrated photo voltaic cells, infrared detectors, and carrier wafer for LED. Further, it provides 6N+ and 7N+ purified gallium, boron trioxide, gallium-magnesium alloy, pyrolytic boron nitride (pBN) crucibles, and pBN insulating parts. AXT, Inc. sells its products through direct salesforce in the United States, China, and Europe, as well as through independent sales representatives and distributors in Japan, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. The company was formerly known as American Xtal Technology, Inc. and changed its name to AXT, Inc. in July 2000. AXT, Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

