Contrasting BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) and Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX)

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) and Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BioNTech and Icosavax’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioNTech $22.45 billion 1.81 $12.18 billion $57.45 2.91 Icosavax $7.80 million 52.11 -$66.97 million ($5.22) -1.96

BioNTech has higher revenue and earnings than Icosavax. Icosavax is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BioNTech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares BioNTech and Icosavax’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioNTech 55.13% 122.24% 86.07% Icosavax -1,326.23% -42.81% -34.42%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for BioNTech and Icosavax, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioNTech 0 7 6 0 2.46 Icosavax 0 0 4 0 3.00

BioNTech currently has a consensus target price of $257.27, suggesting a potential upside of 54.09%. Icosavax has a consensus target price of $48.57, suggesting a potential upside of 374.75%. Given Icosavax’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Icosavax is more favorable than BioNTech.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

14.4% of BioNTech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.4% of Icosavax shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

BioNTech beats Icosavax on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BioNTech (Get Rating)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer. It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 that are in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors. In addition, the company develops RiboCytokines, which include BNT151, BNT152, and BNT153 to treat solid tumors; chimeric antigen receptor T cell immunotherapies, such as BNT211 to treat multiple solid tumors, and BNT221 for other cancers; and checkpoint immunomodulators consisting of GEN1046 and GEN1042, which are in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat solid tumors. Further, it develops BNT321, an IgG1 monoclonal antibody in Phase II clinical trial for pancreatic cancer; BNT411, a small molecule immunomodulator product candidate for solid tumors; prophylactic vaccine for COVID-19 and Influenza; and infectious disease immunotherapies and rare disease protein replacement therapies. The company has collaborations with Genentech, Inc.; Sanofi S.A.; Genmab A/S; Pfizer Inc.; Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd.; and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. BioNTech SE was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Mainz, Germany.

About Icosavax (Get Rating)

Icosavax, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops vaccines against infectious diseases. The company, with the help of its virus-like particle (VLP) platform technology, focuses primarily on life-threatening respiratory diseases. Its products in pipeline include IVX-121, a vaccine candidate with RSV target and is under Phase 1/1b clinical trial; IVX-A12, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) monovalent antigen candidate with RSV/human metapneumovirus (hMPV) bivalent target indication; IVX-241, a vaccine candidate with hMPV target; and IVX-411, an original receptor binding domain (RBD) sequence antigen with SARS-CoV-2 target indication and is under Phase 1/2 clinical trial. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

