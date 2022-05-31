ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) Price Target Lowered to GBX 285 at Barclays

ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Barclays from GBX 290 ($3.67) to GBX 285 ($3.61) in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 31.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded ConvaTec Group to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 195 ($2.47) to GBX 210 ($2.66) in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.16) target price on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($2.91) target price on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConvaTec Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 247.86 ($3.14).

ConvaTec Group stock opened at GBX 217.20 ($2.75) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.85. The company has a market capitalization of £4.42 billion and a PE ratio of 47.22. ConvaTec Group has a 12 month low of GBX 165.30 ($2.09) and a 12 month high of GBX 265 ($3.35). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 215.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 196.73.

In related news, insider Jonny Mason purchased 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 224 ($2.83) per share, with a total value of £49,280 ($62,348.18). Also, insider Kimberly Lody bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 204 ($2.58) per share, with a total value of £20,400 ($25,809.72). In the last three months, insiders bought 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,896,000.

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

