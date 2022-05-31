Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) Given New C$14.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from C$18.25 to C$14.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 85.43% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Raymond James set a C$12.50 target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$12.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$14.00 target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Converge Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.71.

CTS stock traded down C$0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$7.55. 568,898 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 665,791. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.01, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.14. Converge Technology Solutions has a one year low of C$5.88 and a one year high of C$13.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.62 billion and a PE ratio of 157.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.91.

Converge Technology Solutions ( TSE:CTS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$550.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$497.63 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Converge Technology Solutions will post 0.6266755 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

