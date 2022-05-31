Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) Price Target Cut to C$14.00 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Berenberg Bank from C$18.25 to C$14.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
CTS has been the subject of several other research reports. Desjardins reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. National Bankshares set a C$14.00 target price on Converge Technology Solutions and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Converge Technology Solutions from C$14.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. CIBC decreased their target price on Converge Technology Solutions from C$12.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a buy rating and set a C$14.50 price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$12.71.
Shares of TSE CTS traded down C$0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$7.55. The company had a trading volume of 568,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,791. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.01. The stock has a market cap of C$1.62 billion and a PE ratio of 157.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.91. Converge Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of C$5.88 and a 1-year high of C$13.09.
About Converge Technology Solutions (Get Rating)
Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.
