Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) Price Target Cut to C$14.00 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Berenberg Bank from C$18.25 to C$14.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

CTS has been the subject of several other research reports. Desjardins reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. National Bankshares set a C$14.00 target price on Converge Technology Solutions and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Converge Technology Solutions from C$14.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. CIBC decreased their target price on Converge Technology Solutions from C$12.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a buy rating and set a C$14.50 price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$12.71.

Get Converge Technology Solutions alerts:

Shares of TSE CTS traded down C$0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$7.55. The company had a trading volume of 568,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,791. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.01. The stock has a market cap of C$1.62 billion and a PE ratio of 157.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.91. Converge Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of C$5.88 and a 1-year high of C$13.09.

Converge Technology Solutions ( TSE:CTS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$550.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$497.63 million. On average, research analysts expect that Converge Technology Solutions will post 0.6266755 EPS for the current year.

About Converge Technology Solutions (Get Rating)

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Converge Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Converge Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.