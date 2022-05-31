Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Price Target Cut to $430.00

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $500.00 to $430.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 22.10% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $437.00 to $392.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup raised shares of Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $460.00 to $405.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $495.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $459.00 to $414.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $440.67.

Shares of COO opened at $352.17 on Tuesday. Cooper Companies has a 12 month low of $309.43 and a 12 month high of $463.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $377.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $392.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $787.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.30 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 31.00% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cooper Companies will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.55, for a total transaction of $123,165.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 5,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.51, for a total value of $2,363,406.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,646 shares of company stock worth $8,195,614. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,368,727 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,241,927,000 after buying an additional 70,640 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cooper Companies by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,000,869 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,676,126,000 after acquiring an additional 158,358 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Cooper Companies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,177,872 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $909,458,000 after acquiring an additional 10,373 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,001,678 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $838,583,000 after buying an additional 214,700 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,620,188 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $676,575,000 after buying an additional 157,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

