Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $30.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.49% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Corporate Office Properties Trust is a fully-integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust that focuses principally on the ownership, management, leasing, acquisition and development of suburban office buildings located in select submarkets in the Mid-Atlantic region of the United States. Corporate Office Properties operates three real estate service companies: Corporate Development Services, Corporate Office Services and Corporate Management Services. “

Separately, StockNews.com raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.75.

Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock opened at $27.40 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.09. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $23.89 and a 12 month high of $30.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.04). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 6.67%. The firm had revenue of $195.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Corporate Office Properties Trust news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 3,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.74, for a total transaction of $91,343.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,382.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 2,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.79, for a total value of $67,167.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OFC. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the third quarter worth $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the first quarter worth $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 212.5% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $127,000.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

