Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.50.

Corporate Office Properties Trust stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.40. 51,079 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 796,501. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.09. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a one year low of $23.89 and a one year high of $30.51. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.95.

Corporate Office Properties Trust ( NYSE:OFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.04). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 19.78%. The company had revenue of $195.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 2,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.79, for a total value of $67,167.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Denton sold 3,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.74, for a total transaction of $91,343.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,382.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,831,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $498,738,000 after acquiring an additional 649,079 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,712,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $476,980,000 after acquiring an additional 160,659 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,752,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,536,000 after acquiring an additional 769,941 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,459,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,221,000 after buying an additional 69,979 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,451,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,555,000 after buying an additional 52,917 shares during the period.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

