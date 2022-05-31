Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Coursera from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Coursera from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coursera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Coursera from $60.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Coursera from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

In other news, insider Betty M. Vandenbosch sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $346,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 162,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,753,780.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total transaction of $614,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,480,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,898,913.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 246,212 shares of company stock worth $4,969,778 in the last ninety days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of COUR. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coursera by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Coursera by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its position in Coursera by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 20,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Coursera by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 90,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Coursera by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the period. 78.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COUR opened at $16.88 on Tuesday. Coursera has a 1-year low of $13.36 and a 1-year high of $46.99. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.18 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.83.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.17. Coursera had a negative net margin of 36.84% and a negative return on equity of 21.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Coursera will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

