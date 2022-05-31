Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:CVLG)

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.063 per share on Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd.

NASDAQ CVLG opened at $21.97 on Tuesday. Covenant Logistics Group has a 12 month low of $17.23 and a 12 month high of $34.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.73 million, a PE ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.63.

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $291.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.60 million. Covenant Logistics Group had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 21.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Covenant Logistics Group will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CVLG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Covenant Logistics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Covenant Logistics Group in a report on Saturday, May 21st. Stephens downgraded shares of Covenant Logistics Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Covenant Logistics Group in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Covenant Logistics Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVLG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Covenant Logistics Group by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 5,642 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 6,466 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 83.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 13,051 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 34.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 8,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Covenant Logistics Group in the fourth quarter valued at $419,000. 51.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.

