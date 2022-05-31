Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO) Now Covered by TD Securities

Research analysts at TD Securities began coverage on shares of Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a C$9.50 price target on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 55.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank cut their target price on Coveo Solutions from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of Coveo Solutions in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

Shares of CVO stock traded down C$0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$6.12. The stock had a trading volume of 20,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,747. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$8.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88. Coveo Solutions has a one year low of C$4.81 and a one year high of C$18.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$632.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86.

Coveo Solutions Inc provides applied artificial intelligence (AI) solutions. Its cloud-native, multi-tenant software as a service (SaaS) platform is the intelligence layer that injects search, recommendations, and personalization solutions into digital experiences to provide connected relevance for various-use cases across commerce, service, website, and workplace applications.

