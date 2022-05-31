Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (CBRL) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, June 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.36 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of CBRL stock opened at $105.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.44. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 1-year low of $90.30 and a 1-year high of $163.37.

CBRL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $136.00 to $149.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $132.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.88.

In other Cracker Barrel Old Country Store news, SVP Laura A. Daily sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total value of $199,376.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 68,143 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,862,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 141.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 747 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the first quarter valued at approximately $463,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 8.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 94,410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,210,000 after buying an additional 7,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rodgers Brothers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 31.5% in the first quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 10,860 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

