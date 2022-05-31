Creatd, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTD) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Creatd, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 516,800 shares, a drop of 19.7% from the April 30th total of 643,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,940,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Creatd in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Creatd during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Creatd during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Creatd by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 108,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 38,983 shares during the period. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Creatd during the 1st quarter worth approximately $379,000. Institutional investors own 5.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRTD opened at $1.10 on Tuesday. Creatd has a twelve month low of $0.62 and a twelve month high of $9.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.98 and its 200 day moving average is $1.59.

Creatd ( NASDAQ:CRTD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter. Creatd had a negative return on equity of 1,757.70% and a negative net margin of 759.18%. The business had revenue of $1.37 million during the quarter.

Creatd, Inc, a technology company, provides economic opportunities for creators. The company operated in three segments: Creatd Labs, Creatd Partners, and Creatd Ventures. Its flagship product is Vocal, a content distribution platform that delivers a digital publishing platform organized into niche-communities capable of hosting various rich media content.

