Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crédit Agricole from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. HSBC downgraded shares of Crédit Agricole from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Crédit Agricole from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Crédit Agricole from €13.40 ($14.41) to €12.40 ($13.33) in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Crédit Agricole from €12.50 ($13.44) to €12.00 ($12.90) in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.64.

CRARY stock opened at $5.60 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.47. Crédit Agricole has a 12 month low of $5.07 and a 12 month high of $8.07. The company has a market cap of $33.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.79.

Crédit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. It operates through Asset Gathering; Large Customers; Specialised Financial Services; French Retail Banking – LCL; and International Retail Banking. The company offers banking products and services, including savings and current accounts and deposits, finance, payments, and flow management services; consumer finance products; and banking and specialized financial services.

