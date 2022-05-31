Credit Suisse Group Initiates Coverage on PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG)

Research analysts at Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “underperform” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays reduced their price target on PPG Industries from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on PPG Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.70.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Shares of PPG stock opened at $130.03 on Tuesday. PPG Industries has a twelve month low of $111.32 and a twelve month high of $182.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.25. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that PPG Industries will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PPG Industries news, EVP Rebecca B. Liebert sold 30,086 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.90, for a total transaction of $3,908,171.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,207,620.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in PPG Industries by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,452,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,699,182,000 after acquiring an additional 698,561 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,180,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,645,019,000 after buying an additional 252,358 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,511,613 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,033,106,000 after buying an additional 206,569 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,393,191 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,755,445,000 after acquiring an additional 5,109,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,498,215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,982,752,000 after acquiring an additional 338,189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

About PPG Industries (Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.