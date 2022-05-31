Credit Suisse Group Lowers Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) Price Target to C$33.00

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

CBWBF has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Canadian Western Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Canadian Western Bank in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Canadian Western Bank in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.50 target price for the company. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$48.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.65.

Shares of OTCMKTS CBWBF traded down $2.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.69. 900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,218. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.71. Canadian Western Bank has a 52-week low of $23.69 and a 52-week high of $33.05.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

