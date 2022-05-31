Credito Emiliano S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:CDEFF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Credito Emiliano S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:CDEFF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,400 shares, a growth of 30.0% from the April 30th total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS CDEFF opened at 4.78 on Tuesday. Credito Emiliano has a 52 week low of 4.78 and a 52 week high of 6.65.

Credito Emiliano Company Profile (Get Rating)

Credito Emiliano S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking services to retail and corporate customers primarily in Italy. It operates through Commercial Banking, Asset Management, Bancassurance, and ALM Treasury segments. The company's deposit products include current and savings accounts, time deposits, certificates of deposit, bonds, and subordinated debts; and loan portfolio comprises mortgages, credit cards, personal loans, and salary-backed loans.

