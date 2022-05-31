Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) Plans $0.05 Dividend

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 10th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd.

Crescent Capital BDC has a payout ratio of 93.2% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Crescent Capital BDC to earn $1.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 91.1%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCAP opened at $17.59 on Tuesday. Crescent Capital BDC has a 52-week low of $16.55 and a 52-week high of $21.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $543.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.94.

CCAP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Crescent Capital BDC from $19.50 to $18.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Crescent Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Crescent Capital BDC in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.50 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.70.

In other Crescent Capital BDC news, Director Raymond Barrios bought 1,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.09 per share, for a total transaction of $25,122.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,303.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason Breaux purchased 2,800 shares of Crescent Capital BDC stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.09 per share, for a total transaction of $47,852.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,807.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 30,370 shares of company stock worth $517,688 in the last 90 days. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ares Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 657,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,710,000 after purchasing an additional 230,593 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 797.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 62,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 55,739 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 96.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 89,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 43,779 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 157.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 20,728 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 212,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,734,000 after purchasing an additional 17,508 shares during the period. 54.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company. The fund focuses on originating and investing in the debt of middle market companies. It typically focuses on companies based in United States.

