Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRSTGet Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 415.63 ($5.26).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 390 ($4.93) price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Crest Nicholson from GBX 390 ($4.93) to GBX 310 ($3.92) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Crest Nicholson from GBX 436 ($5.52) to GBX 415 ($5.25) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 410 ($5.19) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

LON CRST opened at GBX 260 ($3.29) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £667.99 million and a P/E ratio of 9.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 259.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 304.90. Crest Nicholson has a fifty-two week low of GBX 229.40 ($2.90) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 469 ($5.93). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds residential homes in the United Kingdom. The company develops and sells apartments, houses, and commercial properties. It serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

