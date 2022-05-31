CRISPR Therapeutics (CRSP) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRSP) recently:
- 5/24/2022 – CRISPR Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $52.00 to $46.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 5/23/2022 – CRISPR Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $180.00 to $115.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 5/17/2022 – CRISPR Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $64.00 to $53.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 5/13/2022 – CRISPR Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $170.00 to $122.00.
- 5/11/2022 – CRISPR Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $172.00 to $150.00.
- 5/10/2022 – CRISPR Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $95.00 to $85.00.
- 5/10/2022 – CRISPR Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $107.00 to $99.00.
- 5/10/2022 – CRISPR Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Chardan Capital from $171.00 to $168.00.
- 4/28/2022 – CRISPR Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of CRSP stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $57.84. The stock had a trading volume of 11,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,472,317. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 2.05. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a twelve month low of $42.51 and a twelve month high of $169.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.47 and its 200 day moving average is $64.84.
CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.94) by ($0.38). CRISPR Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 34.04%. The company had revenue of $0.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.51) earnings per share. CRISPR Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -8.97 EPS for the current year.
CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.
