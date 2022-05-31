Critical Comparison: Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) vs. Destiny Media Technologies (OTCMKTS:DSNY)

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) and Destiny Media Technologies (OTCMKTS:DSNY – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Dropbox and Destiny Media Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dropbox 0 1 4 0 2.80 Destiny Media Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dropbox currently has a consensus target price of $30.75, indicating a potential upside of 45.53%. Given Dropbox’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Dropbox is more favorable than Destiny Media Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Dropbox and Destiny Media Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dropbox 16.66% -146.35% 11.77% Destiny Media Technologies 3.01% 4.01% 3.31%

Risk & Volatility

Dropbox has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Destiny Media Technologies has a beta of 1.44, meaning that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

61.4% of Dropbox shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.1% of Dropbox shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.3% of Destiny Media Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Dropbox and Destiny Media Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dropbox $2.16 billion 3.68 $335.80 million $0.94 22.48 Destiny Media Technologies $4.17 million 2.04 $380,000.00 $0.02 41.97

Dropbox has higher revenue and earnings than Destiny Media Technologies. Dropbox is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Destiny Media Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Dropbox beats Destiny Media Technologies on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Dropbox Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dropbox, Inc. provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries. The company was formerly known as Evenflow, Inc. and changed its name to Dropbox, Inc. in October 2009. Dropbox, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Destiny Media Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Destiny Media Technologies Inc., through its subsidiary, Destiny Software Productions Inc., develops technologies that enable the distribution of digital media files in a streaming or digital download format over the Internet. It offers Play MPE, a two-sided B2B marketplace that enables music labels and artists to create and distribute promotional content and musical assets, as well as music broadcasting professionals, music curators, and music reviewers to discover, download, broadcast, and review the music; Play MPE Caster, a full-service distribution management system, including a set of operational functions that provides software tools to enable labels to manage marketing campaigns; and Play MPE Player for music curators to review and download content through web-based player or mobile player apps. The company also provides Clipstream, an online video platform for encoding, hosting, and reporting on video playback that can be embedded in third party websites or emails; and playback through its JavaScript codec engine. It markets and sells its products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, South America, Africa, and Australia. Destiny Media Technologies Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

