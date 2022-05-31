Critical Comparison: The Swiss Helvetia Fund (NYSE:SWZ) & Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN)

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Rating) and The Swiss Helvetia Fund (NYSE:SWZ – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Horizon Technology Finance and The Swiss Helvetia Fund’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Horizon Technology Finance $60.01 million 4.92 $27.78 million $1.24 9.94 The Swiss Helvetia Fund $2.87 million 38.58 $17.02 million N/A N/A

Horizon Technology Finance has higher revenue and earnings than The Swiss Helvetia Fund.

Profitability

This table compares Horizon Technology Finance and The Swiss Helvetia Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Horizon Technology Finance 41.45% 11.32% 5.55% The Swiss Helvetia Fund N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.3% of Horizon Technology Finance shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.7% of The Swiss Helvetia Fund shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Horizon Technology Finance shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of The Swiss Helvetia Fund shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Horizon Technology Finance has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Swiss Helvetia Fund has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Horizon Technology Finance and The Swiss Helvetia Fund, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Horizon Technology Finance 0 2 0 0 2.00 The Swiss Helvetia Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A

Horizon Technology Finance presently has a consensus target price of $15.50, suggesting a potential upside of 25.81%. Given Horizon Technology Finance’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Horizon Technology Finance is more favorable than The Swiss Helvetia Fund.

Dividends

Horizon Technology Finance pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.7%. The Swiss Helvetia Fund pays an annual dividend of $0.61 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.3%. Horizon Technology Finance pays out 96.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. The Swiss Helvetia Fund has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Horizon Technology Finance beats The Swiss Helvetia Fund on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Horizon Technology Finance Company Profile (Get Rating)

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries. It seeks to invest in companies in the United States.

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc. The fund invests in public equity markets of Switzerland. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations. It employs fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, focusing on factors such as capital appreciation, income, economic and industry trends, quality of management, financial condition, business plan, industry and sector market position, dividend payout ratio, and corporate governance to create its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P 500 Index and MSCI EAFE Index. It was previously known as The Helvetia Fund, Inc. The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. was formed in October 24, 1986 and is domiciled in the United States.

