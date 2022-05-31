Critical Survey: Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO) versus Key Energy Services (OTCMKTS:KEGX)

Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO – Get Rating) and Key Energy Services (OTCMKTS:KEGX – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Expro Group and Key Energy Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Expro Group -16.28% -1.72% -1.26% Key Energy Services N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Expro Group and Key Energy Services, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Expro Group 0 2 0 0 2.00 Key Energy Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

Expro Group currently has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 41.64%. Given Expro Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Expro Group is more favorable than Key Energy Services.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

79.7% of Expro Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Expro Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Key Energy Services shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Expro Group and Key Energy Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Expro Group $825.76 million 1.87 -$131.89 million ($1.70) -8.31 Key Energy Services $413.85 million 0.08 -$97.42 million N/A N/A

Key Energy Services has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Expro Group.

Summary

Expro Group beats Key Energy Services on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Expro Group (Get Rating)

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity services. It serves exploration and production companies in onshore and offshore environments in approximately 60 countries with approximately 100 locations. The company was founded in 1938 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Key Energy Services (Get Rating)

Key Energy Services, Inc. operates as an onshore rig-based well servicing contractor in the United States. It operates through Rig Services, Fishing and Rental Services, Coiled Tubing Services, and Fluid Management Services segments. The Rig Services segment is involved in the completion of newly drilled wells; workover and recompletion of existing oil and natural gas wells; well maintenance activities; and plugging and abandonment of wells at the end of their useful lives, as well as provision of specialty drilling services to oil and natural gas producers. The Fishing and Rental Services segment provides fishing services that involve recovering lost or stuck equipment in the wellbore utilizing fishing tools; and rents drill pipes, tubulars, handling tools, pressure-control equipment, pumps, power swivels, reversing units, and foam air units, as well as frac stack equipment to support hydraulic fracturing operations. The Coiled Tubing Services segment offers services for wellbore clean-outs, nitrogen jet lifts, through-tubing fishing, and formation stimulations; mills temporary isolation plugs that separate frac zones; and other pre-and post-hydraulic fracturing well preparation services. The Fluid Management Services segment offers transportation and well-site storage services for fluids utilized in drilling, completions, workover, and maintenance activities; and disposal services for fluids produced subsequent to well completion. It also operates a fleet of hot oilers for pumping heated fluids used to clear soluble restrictions in a wellbore. The company was formerly known as Key Energy Group, Inc. and changed its name to Key Energy Services, Inc. in December 1998. Key Energy Services, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

