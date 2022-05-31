Critical Survey: IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) versus Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW)

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) and Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares IPG Photonics and Pixelworks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IPG Photonics 18.84% 10.27% 8.96% Pixelworks -26.16% -23.80% -10.33%

This is a summary of recent ratings for IPG Photonics and Pixelworks, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IPG Photonics 2 2 4 0 2.25 Pixelworks 0 1 3 0 2.75

IPG Photonics currently has a consensus price target of $180.00, indicating a potential upside of 69.88%. Pixelworks has a consensus price target of $7.67, indicating a potential upside of 253.30%. Given Pixelworks’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Pixelworks is more favorable than IPG Photonics.

Risk and Volatility

IPG Photonics has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pixelworks has a beta of 2.27, meaning that its stock price is 127% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

66.7% of IPG Photonics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.6% of Pixelworks shares are held by institutional investors. 33.5% of IPG Photonics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Pixelworks shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares IPG Photonics and Pixelworks’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IPG Photonics $1.46 billion 3.75 $278.42 million $5.21 20.26 Pixelworks $55.10 million 2.10 -$19.41 million ($0.31) -6.90

IPG Photonics has higher revenue and earnings than Pixelworks. Pixelworks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IPG Photonics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

IPG Photonics beats Pixelworks on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

IPG Photonics Company Profile (Get Rating)

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories. It also provides erbium-doped fiber and Raman amplifiers, and integrated communications systems, which are deployed in broadband networks; and ytterbium and thulium specialty fiber amplifiers and broadband light sources. In addition, the company offers integrated laser systems; 2D compact flat sheet cutter systems and multi-axis systems; welding seam stepper and picker, a fiber laser welding tool; high precision laser systems; specialized fiber laser systems; and optical transceiver and transponder modules for interconnecting electronic equipment, including Ethernet switches, IP routers and DWDM/SONET/SDH optical transport modules within telecommunications, cable multi-system operators, and data center networking applications. It's lasers and amplifiers are also used in materials processing, communications, and medical and advanced applications. The company markets its products to original equipment manufacturers, system integrators, and end users through direct sales force, as well as through agreements with independent sales representatives and distributors. IPG Photonics Corporation was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Oxford, Massachusetts.

Pixelworks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pixelworks, Inc. develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions. The company provides video display processor products comprises image processor ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; video co-processor ICs that work with an image processor to post-process video signals to enhance the performance or feature set of the overall video solution; and transcoder ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing for converting bitrates, resolutions, and codecs. As of December 31, 2021, it had an intellectual property portfolio of 335 patents related to the visual display of digital image data. The company's products are used in smartphones, tablets, and projectors. It serves in Japan, China, Taiwan, the United States, Europe, and Korea through a direct sales force, as well as distributors and manufacturers' representatives. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Portland, Oregon.

