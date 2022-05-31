Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $128.10.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CROX. StockNews.com downgraded Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Crocs from $101.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet cut Crocs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Crocs from $200.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.
In other Crocs news, Director Thomas J. Smach bought 5,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.99 per share, for a total transaction of $249,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,900. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Anne Mehlman bought 2,600 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.91 per share, for a total transaction of $142,766.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,652,511.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 34,842 shares of company stock worth $2,245,303 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.
Shares of CROX opened at $56.27 on Tuesday. Crocs has a 1 year low of $47.33 and a 1 year high of $183.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.85.
Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.49. Crocs had a return on equity of 206.72% and a net margin of 27.85%. The company had revenue of $660.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Crocs will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.
Crocs Company Profile (Get Rating)
Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Crocs (CROX)
- Oil Markets On Track For New All-Time Highs
- MarketBeat Podcast: Where Are The Next Small Cap Opportunities?
- Ulta Beauty Had One Beautiful Quarter
- Broadcom Is Primed To Hit A New All-Time High
- Workday Gets Worked Over By The Analysts
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.