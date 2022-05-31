CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Cut to $225.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $275.00 to $225.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 34.88% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Stephens started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $232.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.46.

CRWD stock opened at $166.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $193.89 and a 200-day moving average of $194.71. CrowdStrike has a 12-month low of $130.00 and a 12-month high of $298.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $38.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.96 and a beta of 1.44.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.87%. The company had revenue of $431.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 10,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total value of $2,141,231.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.09, for a total transaction of $2,350,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 321,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,514,434.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 170,458 shares of company stock worth $35,634,355 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 3,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 63.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

