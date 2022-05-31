CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) Given a €80.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD – Get Rating) has been assigned a €80.00 ($86.02) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 30.19% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on EVD. Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($80.65) target price on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Baader Bank set a €52.00 ($55.91) target price on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

Shares of ETR:EVD opened at €61.45 ($66.08) on Tuesday. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €51.18 ($55.03) and a 12-month high of €72.68 ($78.15). The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion and a PE ratio of 67.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of €63.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of €62.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.15.

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market in Germany, Italy, the United States, Switzerland, Austria, Finland, the Netherlands, Spain, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events.

