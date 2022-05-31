Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CMLS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cumulus Media from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Barrington Research started coverage on shares of Cumulus Media in a report on Thursday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Cumulus Media from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Shares of Cumulus Media stock traded up $0.34 on Monday, reaching $11.44. 7,541 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,599. Cumulus Media has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $15.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.42 and a 200 day moving average of $11.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.55 million, a PE ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89.

In other Cumulus Media news, EVP Richard Denning sold 2,500 shares of Cumulus Media stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total value of $34,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,072,834.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider David Edward Milner sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.62, for a total transaction of $40,860.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,104,064.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Cumulus Media by 3.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 26,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cumulus Media by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 171,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cumulus Media by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 188,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cumulus Media by 1.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 211,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Cumulus Media by 5.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 45,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. 70.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates 406 stations in 86 markets, as well as approximately 9,500 affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.

