CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.80.
CVAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of CureVac in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CureVac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.
CVAC stock opened at $19.35 on Tuesday. CureVac has a 12 month low of $14.20 and a 12 month high of $125.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.63 and its 200 day moving average is $24.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
About CureVac (Get Rating)
CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidate against COVID-19; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; vaccine for lassa yellow fever; vaccine for respirational syncytial virus; CV7301, a second-generation lipid nanoparticle flu vaccine; and vaccines for rota, malaria, and universal influenza.
