CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.80.

CVAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of CureVac in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CureVac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Get CureVac alerts:

CVAC stock opened at $19.35 on Tuesday. CureVac has a 12 month low of $14.20 and a 12 month high of $125.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.63 and its 200 day moving average is $24.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVAC. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of CureVac by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,803,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,894,000 after buying an additional 692,463 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CureVac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,227,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in CureVac by 441.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 264,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,470,000 after purchasing an additional 342,415 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in CureVac by 837.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 342,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,760,000 after purchasing an additional 306,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in CureVac by 2,929.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 227,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,810,000 after purchasing an additional 220,107 shares in the last quarter.

About CureVac (Get Rating)

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidate against COVID-19; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; vaccine for lassa yellow fever; vaccine for respirational syncytial virus; CV7301, a second-generation lipid nanoparticle flu vaccine; and vaccines for rota, malaria, and universal influenza.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CureVac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CureVac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.