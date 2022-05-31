CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) and Sports Ventures Acquisition (NASDAQ:AKIC) Head to Head Survey

Sports Ventures Acquisition (NASDAQ:AKIC – Get Rating) and CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Sports Ventures Acquisition alerts:

This table compares Sports Ventures Acquisition and CuriosityStream’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sports Ventures Acquisition N/A N/A $4.94 million N/A N/A CuriosityStream $71.26 million 1.17 -$37.63 million ($0.85) -1.86

Sports Ventures Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CuriosityStream.

Profitability

This table compares Sports Ventures Acquisition and CuriosityStream’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sports Ventures Acquisition N/A -135.79% -2.53% CuriosityStream -44.04% -24.66% -18.26%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Sports Ventures Acquisition and CuriosityStream, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sports Ventures Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A CuriosityStream 1 1 4 0 2.50

CuriosityStream has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 469.62%. Given CuriosityStream’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CuriosityStream is more favorable than Sports Ventures Acquisition.

Volatility & Risk

Sports Ventures Acquisition has a beta of -0.04, suggesting that its share price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CuriosityStream has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

20.4% of CuriosityStream shares are owned by institutional investors. 51.0% of CuriosityStream shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CuriosityStream beats Sports Ventures Acquisition on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sports Ventures Acquisition Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses operating in the sports, media, and entertainment sectors, including traditional and emerging sports, as well as film and television production and infrastructure. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Bal Harbour, Florida.

CuriosityStream Company Profile (Get Rating)

CuriosityStream Inc. operates as a factual content streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through direct subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms accessible by internet connected devices, or indirectly via distribution partners who deliver CuriosityStream content via the distributor's platform or system; and through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales. It offers streaming content through devices, including televisions, set-top boxes, computers, streaming media players, game consoles, and mobile devices. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 23 million total paying subscribers, including direct subscribers, partner direct subscribers, and bundled MVPD subscribers. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Silver Spring, Maryland.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sports Ventures Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sports Ventures Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.