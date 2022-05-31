CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000,000 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the April 30th total of 2,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 515,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CBAY shares. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on CymaBay Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. B. Riley dropped their price target on CymaBay Therapeutics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com downgraded CymaBay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on CymaBay Therapeutics to $12.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.39.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TCG Crossover Management LLC bought a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $19,960,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,466,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,998,000 after acquiring an additional 142,081 shares during the period. Commodore Capital LP grew its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 5,419,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,842,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,950,000 after acquiring an additional 53,919 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,070,787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,999,000 after acquiring an additional 112,134 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

CBAY opened at $2.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 13.68 and a current ratio of 13.68. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.67 and a 1 year high of $5.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.05.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.01). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta that is in phase III clinical study for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC), as well as has completed Phase 2b clinical study to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

