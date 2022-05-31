Danone (EPA:BN) Given a €63.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Danone (EPA:BN – Get Rating) has been given a €63.00 ($67.74) price target by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.98% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BN. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($53.76) price target on Danone in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €49.00 ($52.69) target price on Danone in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($64.52) target price on Danone in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €56.00 ($60.22) target price on Danone in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays set a €70.00 ($75.27) target price on Danone in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Danone presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €58.69 ($63.11).

Shares of EPA BN traded up €0.03 ($0.03) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting €54.79 ($58.91). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,109,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,940,000. The business’s 50 day moving average is €53.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is €54.47. Danone has a 12-month low of €61.87 ($66.53) and a 12-month high of €72.13 ($77.56).

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

