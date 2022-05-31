Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS) Short Interest Down 21.3% in May

Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 179,900 shares, a decline of 21.3% from the April 30th total of 228,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 268,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Datasea stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned 0.07% of Datasea as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

DTSS traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,464. Datasea has a fifty-two week low of $1.07 and a fifty-two week high of $6.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.98 million, a PE ratio of -5.81 and a beta of -0.05.

Separately, Small Cap Consu restated a “buy” rating on shares of Datasea in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

Datasea Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides smart security solutions in the People's Republic of China. It develops big data security and smart 3D security platforms, safe campus security systems, scenic area security systems, and public community security systems, as well as epidemic system.

