Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.18.
PLAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.
In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, VP Michael Joseph Metzinger sold 572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total transaction of $26,260.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,337.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin M. Sheehan bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.58 per share, with a total value of $405,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,798 shares in the company, valued at $6,646,922.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,798 shares of company stock valued at $538,161. 3.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
NASDAQ PLAY opened at $38.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.47. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $29.83 and a fifty-two week high of $52.54.
Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.09). Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 46.70%. The company had revenue of $343.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.19) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 193.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.
Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)
Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.
