David J. Moss Buys 7,700 Shares of INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) Stock

INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB – Get Rating) CFO David J. Moss bought 7,700 shares of INmune Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.27 per share, with a total value of $48,279.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 1,244,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,803,961.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of INmune Bio stock opened at $6.80 on Tuesday. INmune Bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.63 and a 1 year high of $30.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 23.89 and a current ratio of 23.89.

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.21. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that INmune Bio, Inc. will post -2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of INmune Bio by 97.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in INmune Bio during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fermata Advisors LLC boosted its position in INmune Bio by 9.1% during the first quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 19,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in INmune Bio by 109.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in INmune Bio by 11.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.91% of the company’s stock.

INMB has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley lowered INmune Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded INmune Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on INmune Bio from $31.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Maxim Group assumed coverage on INmune Bio in a research note on Friday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

INmune Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on developing drugs to reprogram the patient's innate immune system to treat disease. The company develops and commercializes product candidates to treat hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and chronic inflammation. Its development programs include INKmune, which focuses on treating women with relapse refractory ovarian carcinoma and patients with high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome; INB03, an immunotherapy that treats patients with hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; and XPro1595 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

