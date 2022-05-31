David J. Moss Buys 7,700 Shares of INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) Stock

INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB – Get Rating) CFO David J. Moss bought 7,700 shares of INmune Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.27 per share, with a total value of $48,279.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 1,244,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,803,961.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of INmune Bio stock opened at $6.80 on Tuesday. INmune Bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.63 and a 1 year high of $30.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 23.89 and a current ratio of 23.89.
INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.21. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that INmune Bio, Inc. will post -2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
INMB has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley lowered INmune Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded INmune Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on INmune Bio from $31.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Maxim Group assumed coverage on INmune Bio in a research note on Friday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.
About INmune Bio (Get Rating)
INmune Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on developing drugs to reprogram the patient's innate immune system to treat disease. The company develops and commercializes product candidates to treat hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and chronic inflammation. Its development programs include INKmune, which focuses on treating women with relapse refractory ovarian carcinoma and patients with high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome; INB03, an immunotherapy that treats patients with hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; and XPro1595 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.
