Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It dedicated to developing and commercializing targeted therapies for patients of all ages with genetically defined cancers. Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,137. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $5.44 and a 52 week high of $28.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.27.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:DAWN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.09). As a group, analysts expect that Day One Biopharmaceuticals will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canaan Partners XI LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $162,832,000. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 22.0% in the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,060,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,502 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,202,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,113,000 after acquiring an additional 491,803 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 54.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,162,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,537,000 after acquiring an additional 410,797 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 13.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 590,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,013,000 after acquiring an additional 71,561 shares during the period. 79.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

