DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Lifted to Outperform at Daiwa Capital Markets

DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

DBSDY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut DBS Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

Get DBS Group alerts:

Shares of DBSDY opened at $91.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. DBS Group has a 52-week low of $85.30 and a 52-week high of $111.25.

DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides financial products and services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others segments. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment offers banking and related financial services, including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products for individual customers.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for DBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.