Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) PT Set at €75.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER – Get Rating) received a €75.00 ($80.65) target price from analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 100.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on DHER. Berenberg Bank set a €88.00 ($94.62) price target on Delivery Hero in a report on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €50.00 ($53.76) price target on Delivery Hero in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €80.00 ($86.02) price target on Delivery Hero in a report on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €34.00 ($36.56) price target on Delivery Hero in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($86.02) price target on Delivery Hero in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

DHER traded up €4.29 ($4.61) during trading on Tuesday, reaching €37.44 ($40.26). The stock had a trading volume of 2,134,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,556. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.37. Delivery Hero has a 1-year low of €23.88 ($25.68) and a 1-year high of €134.95 ($145.11). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €34.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of €63.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.28.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

