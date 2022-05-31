Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Price Target Increased to $54.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James cut their price objective on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Dell Technologies from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut Dell Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.14.

DELL opened at $49.58 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.80. Dell Technologies has a 1 year low of $38.33 and a 1 year high of $61.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.90.

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The technology company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.23 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 85.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dell Technologies will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 5,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $277,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,954 shares in the company, valued at $1,197,792. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 64,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total value of $3,412,179.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 327,907 shares of company stock valued at $17,145,029. 47.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DELL. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 317.8% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. 30.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

