Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Delta Air Lines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th.

In related news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 27,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total transaction of $1,094,111.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 446,712 shares in the company, valued at $17,667,459.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 6,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total value of $256,055.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,453,703.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,786 shares of company stock valued at $2,183,986. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,234,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,700,032,000 after buying an additional 1,267,578 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,075,797 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $862,722,000 after buying an additional 336,057 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 27.0% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,402,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $451,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423,615 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,317,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $441,460,000 after purchasing an additional 347,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 6.6% in the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 8,991,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $355,788,000 after purchasing an additional 552,758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAL stock opened at $42.23 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.46 and a beta of 1.05. Delta Air Lines has a 12 month low of $29.75 and a 12 month high of $48.54.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 41.80% and a net margin of 1.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 125.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.55) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Delta Air Lines will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

