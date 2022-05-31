DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.35-$2.55 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.77. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.10 billion-$4.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.23 billion.

A number of research firms have issued reports on XRAY. Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.89.

DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $39.72 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.74. The company has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 0.94. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 1 year low of $35.00 and a 1 year high of $67.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.45.

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.05 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The business’s revenue was up 841.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is currently 29.59%.

In related news, Director Eric Brandt sold 6,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total transaction of $273,999.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,396,005.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,333,490 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,197,694,000 after acquiring an additional 477,563 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 83.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,502,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $270,829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497,773 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,833,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $90,243,000 after acquiring an additional 117,571 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,665,157 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $81,959,000 after buying an additional 34,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,169,737 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $65,260,000 after buying an additional 83,333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. It offers dental equipment, including treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments; imaging equipment; treatment centers comprising basic dentist chairs, sophisticated chair-based units with integrated diagnostic, hygiene and ergonomic functionalities, and specialist centers; and lab equipment, such as amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces.

