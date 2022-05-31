DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) Short Interest Down 19.8% in May

DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,220,000 shares, a decline of 19.8% from the April 30th total of 6,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 745,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.0 days. Currently, 19.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, CEO John Dobak sold 2,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $33,369.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Herm Rosenman acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.86 per share, with a total value of $137,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 72,832 shares in the company, valued at $499,627.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,037 shares of company stock valued at $95,384 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of DermTech by 64.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 3,810 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in DermTech by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 42,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 8,052 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of DermTech by 33.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,552,000 after purchasing an additional 45,641 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of DermTech by 14.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DermTech by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,661,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,337,000 after purchasing an additional 21,020 shares during the period. 75.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on DermTech from $79.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of DermTech from $50.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (down previously from $48.00) on shares of DermTech in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut DermTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on DermTech from $33.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

Shares of DMTK stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.50. 32,046 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,038,344. DermTech has a fifty-two week low of $5.68 and a fifty-two week high of $48.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.28 and its 200-day moving average is $13.55. The company has a market cap of $194.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.13.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $3.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 million. DermTech had a negative return on equity of 37.83% and a negative net margin of 716.51%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.49) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DermTech will post -3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to diagnosis skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions in the United States. It offers DermTech Melanoma Test (DMT), a gene expression test that that enhances early detection of genomic atypia and helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

