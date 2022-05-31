Desjardins Lowers Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) Price Target to C$38.00

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Desjardins from C$44.00 to C$38.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CBWBF. CIBC cut shares of Canadian Western Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Canadian Western Bank in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.50 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial raised Canadian Western Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Canadian Western Bank in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Western Bank has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.65.

CBWBF stock traded down $2.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.69. The company had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,218. Canadian Western Bank has a one year low of $23.69 and a one year high of $33.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.71.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

