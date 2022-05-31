Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Price Target to $23.00

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $31.00 to $23.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 14.63% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Big Lots from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet cut Big Lots from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Big Lots to $25.00 in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Big Lots from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Big Lots from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.22.

BIG opened at $26.94 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $769.41 million, a PE ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.11. Big Lots has a 52 week low of $24.87 and a 52 week high of $73.23.

Big Lots ( NYSE:BIG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 27th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($1.49). The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Big Lots will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.39, for a total value of $34,551.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total value of $46,007.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock worth $349,918. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Big Lots by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,923,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,552,000 after buying an additional 126,412 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Big Lots by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,395,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,294,000 after buying an additional 264,040 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Big Lots by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,337,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,274,000 after buying an additional 39,369 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd raised its position in shares of Big Lots by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 1,118,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,384,000 after buying an additional 197,698 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Big Lots by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 726,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,495,000 after purchasing an additional 22,420 shares in the last quarter. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, specialty foods, and pet departments.

