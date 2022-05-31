Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Buy Rating for AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a £115 ($145.50) price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.47% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a £115 ($145.50) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a £110 ($139.17) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a £120 ($151.82) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a £120 ($151.82) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of £104.75 ($132.52).

LON:AZN opened at £104.10 ($131.70) on Tuesday. AstraZeneca has a 12 month low of GBX 7,870 ($99.57) and a 12 month high of £110 ($139.17). The firm has a market cap of £161.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -180.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is £103.62 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 9,262.11.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

