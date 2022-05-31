Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) Given a €192.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €192.00 ($206.45) price objective on Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1 – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a €185.00 ($198.92) price objective on Deutsche Börse in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €165.00 ($177.42) price objective on Deutsche Börse in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €190.00 ($204.30) price objective on Deutsche Börse in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €193.00 ($207.53) target price on Deutsche Börse in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €171.20 ($184.09) target price on Deutsche Börse in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Get Deutsche Börse alerts:

Shares of ETR:DB1 opened at €159.95 ($171.99) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.03. Deutsche Börse has a 1 year low of €132.65 ($142.63) and a 1 year high of €169.55 ($182.31). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €164.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of €154.66. The firm has a market cap of $29.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93.

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Börse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Börse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.