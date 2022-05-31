Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) Given a €7.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA – Get Rating) received a €7.00 ($7.53) price target from Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 0.42% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on LHA. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €6.00 ($6.45) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €4.53 ($4.87) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.30 ($8.92) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Friday, March 4th. UBS Group set a €7.25 ($7.80) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €8.00 ($8.60) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €6.94 ($7.47).

Get Deutsche Lufthansa alerts:

Shares of Deutsche Lufthansa stock traded up €0.12 ($0.13) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching €6.97 ($7.50). 4,889,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,430,000. Deutsche Lufthansa has a one year low of €5.24 ($5.63) and a one year high of €11.25 ($12.10). The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 298.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €7.06 and a 200 day moving average price of €6.80.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 100 destinations in over 50 countries. The company's Logistics Business segment offers transport services for various cargoes, including general cargo, dangerous goods, valuables, vulnerable, perishables, live animals, courier, emergency, airmail/e-commerce, and temperature sensitive goods services approximately 300 destinations in 100 countries.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.