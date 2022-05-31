Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Given a €22.50 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE – Get Rating) has been given a €22.50 ($24.19) price objective by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.91% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €24.60 ($26.45) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €26.00 ($27.96) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a €21.00 ($22.58) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. UBS Group set a €26.00 ($27.96) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays set a €23.50 ($25.27) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th.

Shares of Deutsche Telekom stock traded up €0.15 ($0.16) during trading on Tuesday, hitting €19.08 ($20.52). The stock had a trading volume of 6,139,784 shares. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €17.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is €16.79. Deutsche Telekom has a 12 month low of €12.72 ($13.68) and a 12 month high of €18.13 ($19.49).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

