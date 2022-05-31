Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) & Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN) Head to Head Comparison

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) and Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Devon Energy and Barnwell Industries’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Devon Energy $12.21 billion 4.05 $2.81 billion $5.33 14.06 Barnwell Industries $18.11 million 1.47 $6.25 million $1.07 2.50

Devon Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Barnwell Industries. Barnwell Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Devon Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Devon Energy and Barnwell Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Devon Energy 0 6 7 1 2.64 Barnwell Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

Devon Energy presently has a consensus price target of $68.06, suggesting a potential downside of 9.60%. Given Devon Energy’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Devon Energy is more favorable than Barnwell Industries.

Profitability

This table compares Devon Energy and Barnwell Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Devon Energy 25.69% 36.57% 15.88% Barnwell Industries 44.14% 95.07% 36.63%

Risk & Volatility

Devon Energy has a beta of 2.6, meaning that its share price is 160% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Barnwell Industries has a beta of 0.37, meaning that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.0% of Devon Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.4% of Barnwell Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Devon Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.9% of Barnwell Industries shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Devon Energy beats Barnwell Industries on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

About Barnwell Industries

Barnwell Industries, Inc. acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. The company acquires and develops crude and natural gas assets in the province of Alberta; and invests in land interests in Hawaii. It also owns and operates five water well drilling rigs, two pump rigs, and other ancillary drilling and pump equipment; drills water and water monitoring wells of varying depths; installs and repairs water pumping systems; and distributes trillium flow technologies. Barnwell Industries, Inc. was incorporated in 1956 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.

