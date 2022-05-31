Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

Diageo (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on DEO. Societe Generale raised their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,250 ($53.77) to GBX 4,500 ($56.93) in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,800 ($60.73) to GBX 4,700 ($59.46) in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($56.93) to GBX 4,700 ($59.46) in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,923.17.
NYSE:DEO opened at $185.90 on Tuesday. Diageo has a twelve month low of $175.46 and a twelve month high of $223.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $197.57 and a 200-day moving average of $201.82.
Diageo Company Profile (Get Rating)
Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Diageo (DEO)
- Sonos Stock Sounds Cheap Down Here
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.